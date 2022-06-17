MCD razes wrong wall in Jama Masjid complex, ruckus averted after officials' assurance

People in large numbers gathered at Delhi's Jama Masjid premises after the MCD mistakenly demolished a wall in the mosque complex. However, a major ruckus was averted after the civic officials at the spot assured that they will get the wall rebuilt soon.



The MCD team had on Thursday reached to take action against an illegal room being built in the park of the mosque complex -- for which it also had court orders, but instead of demolishing the room, the bulldozer deployed at the site razed a different wall.