Meat shops shut along Muzaffarnagar’s Kanwar Yatra routes until 12 August
Authorities have also screened liquor outlets, tightened security and imposed traffic diversions as the annual pilgrimage gathers pace
All shops and restaurants selling or serving meat along the Kanwar Yatra routes in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar have been ordered to remain closed until 12 August as authorities stepped up arrangements for the annual pilgrimage.
Officials said strict action would be taken against anyone found violating the directive. Assistant commissioner Archana Dheeran warned that enforcement teams would closely monitor compliance throughout the yatra.
District Excise Officer Ravi Shankar said liquor and wine shops located along the Kanwar routes have not been shut but have been screened with curtains, while outlets outside the designated routes are continuing to operate normally.
The Kanwar Yatra began on 30 July with the commencement of the holy month of Shravan, and devotees have already started arriving in Muzaffarnagar. Many were seen offering prayers and performing parikrama at the Shiva temple in Shiv Chowk.
Security has been significantly strengthened across the district, with police personnel and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) teams deployed along the pilgrimage routes to ensure the smooth movement and safety of devotees.
The annual Kanwar Yatra involves devotees collecting holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar and carrying it on foot to offer at Shiva temples in their hometowns. The pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on 11 August.
To manage the large influx of pilgrims, authorities have also implemented phased traffic diversions and enhanced surveillance across parts of western Uttar Pradesh.
With PTI inputs