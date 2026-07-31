Meat shops shut along Muzaffarnagar’s Kanwar Yatra routes until 12 August

All shops and restaurants selling or serving meat along the Kanwar Yatra routes in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar have been ordered to remain closed until 12 August as authorities stepped up arrangements for the annual pilgrimage.

Officials said strict action would be taken against anyone found violating the directive. Assistant commissioner Archana Dheeran warned that enforcement teams would closely monitor compliance throughout the yatra.

District Excise Officer Ravi Shankar said liquor and wine shops located along the Kanwar routes have not been shut but have been screened with curtains, while outlets outside the designated routes are continuing to operate normally.