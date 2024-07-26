Petition filed in Allahabad HC against closure of meat shops during Kanwar Yatra

A petition has been filed before the Allahabad High Court to challenge Varanasi Municipal Corporation's (VMC) order to close meat shops situated along the Kanwar Yatra route during the month of Sawan.

The petition has been moved by National Loktantrik Party through its national president (executive) Mohammad Suhail.

According to the petitioner, the VMC directive not only violates the fundamental freedom to carry on any occupation, trade or business guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) but also breaches the fundamental right to life with dignity and personal liberty as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The practice of Kanwar Yatra in 'Sawan' is an age-old practice during which the meat shops have always remained open, the petition said.

Therefore, the authorities are trying to create an exclusion by identity by passing such directives, it added.

The petitioner has further taken the ground that the authorities have passed the directive without considering the fact that it might impact the livelihood of the shopkeepers.