Kanwar Yatra row: Multiple petitions in SC challenging 'nameplate' directives

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, political commentator Apoorvanand Jha, and columnist Aakar Patel have moved the Supreme Court against directives from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners.

The directive, initially framed as 'voluntary,' has since been enforced rigorously across both states.

In her plea, Moitra seeks a stay on these orders, arguing that they aggravate discord between communities. The TMC leader contends that forcing proprietors and staff to disclose their names, ostensibly to respect pilgrims' dietary choices, is a pretext for revealing religious identities.

This, she claims, fosters a socially-enforced economic boycott of Muslim shop owners and workers, resulting in significant livelihood losses.

"Since June 2023, the State of UP has empowered anti-social elements by targeting Muslim-owned businesses based on fabricated information," Moitra's petition states. She argues that the directives have created conditions for an economic boycott of Muslim minorities under the guise of dietary preferences.