Kanwar Yatra: Supreme Court stays UP govt's 'nameplate' directive to shops

The Supreme Court, on Monday, 22 July, suspended the directives issued by authorities in Uttar Pradesh requiring shop owners and hawkers to display their names outside/on their premises during the Kanwar Yatra. The case is scheduled for a hearing on 26 July.

The matter, titled Association for Protection of Civil Rights vs State of Uttar Pradesh and Ors, was addressed by a bench including justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V.N. Bhatti, who issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and other states through which the Kanwar Yatra passes.

“We deem it appropriate to pass [an] interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the above directives. In other words, the food sellers... hawkers, etc., may be required to display the kind of food they are serving to Kanwariyas but they must be not be forced to disclose their names...,” stated the Court.

The original directive was passed by the Muzaffarnagar police. Several petitions, included by professor Apooravanand, head of Amnesty International in India Aakar Patel and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra were filed challenging these directives.