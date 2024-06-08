Media baron Ramoji Rao passes away, to be cremated with state honours

Media baron Ramoji Rao passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday, 8 June. He was 88.

The chairman of Eenadu Group of Companies breathed his last at a private hospital where he was admitted on 5 June due to breathing problems.

According to family sources, he passed away at 4.50 am.

Ramoji Rao was the founder of the largest circulated Telugu daily ‘Eenadu’, ‘ETV’ group of channels and Ramoji Film City.

His body was shifted to his residence in Ramoji Film City.