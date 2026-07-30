Medical records of 20 July protester detail removal of multiple metallic objects

The medico-legal case (MLC) report of one of the Supreme Court petitioners alleging the use of pellet guns during the 20 July student protest in Delhi records that multiple metallic foreign bodies were surgically removed from his body, even as the Delhi Police continues to maintain that medical findings do not corroborate claims of gunshot injuries.

The Hindustan Times reported that the MLC, issued by the Department of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and dated July 24, pertains to 25-year-old Sheikh Irshad Mansoori, who was injured during the protest and has since approached the Supreme Court over the alleged use of pellet ammunition.

According to the document quoted, Mansoori underwent surgery under general anaesthesia on 21 July to remove foreign bodies embedded in multiple parts of his head and neck. The diagnosis recorded in the report is "foreign body impaction in multiple sites of head and neck".

The operation notes detail the retrieval of metallic foreign bodies measuring around 2mm from the right maxillary sinus, right lower lip, right shoulder, right side of the neck and left forehead. The report also records a separate ophthalmic procedure during which surgeons removed a metallic object measuring approximately 3x3mm from tissue near the left eye.

The document describes the object as a non-compressible metallic foreign body with sharp edges and a metallic sheen.

Mansoori in the report said at least seven such metallic objects were removed during surgery, while several others remain lodged in his face.

"The doctors have advised against removing the remaining objects because the surgery could cause more damage than leaving them in place," he said, adding that the retrieved objects remain with the hospital.