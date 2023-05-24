Meet India’s oldest MLA at 92, Shamanur Shivashankarappa of Karnataka

Born on June 16, 1931, to Savithramana and Shamanur Kallappa, Shivashankarappa studied up to the intermediate level, but he built a huge business empire, comprising multiple industries and educational institutions. He serves as head of the Bapuji Educational Association and the Shamanur group of industries. An avid sports lover, he is the honorary president of the Devangere Cricket and Sports club and owns the Shaman Davangere Diamonds Cricket team.

A member of the Congress since 1969, Shivashankarappa is one of the few leaders in Karnataka, who uses helicopters as a regular mode of travel.

Shivashankarappa’s informal style of politics endears him to the voters. This time, he moved in the narrow lanes of his constituency on an electric buggy. His three daughters-in-law went on a door-to-door campaign to woo the women voters. “Appaji bought Covid vaccines worth Rs. six crores even before the government gave free vaccines. The SS hospital provided free dialysis, cataract operations and maternity services,” said one of his granddaughter-in-law.

These days, he can barely walk unassisted and his voice has become feeble, but he overcomes such challenges with his wit and humour. When a reporter asked him about being a chief ministerial aspirant, he quipped, “Who does not want to be chief minister? I am the head of a huge network of institutions and I know how to run the system. I can make Karnataka corruption free.”