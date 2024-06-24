Who is Pradeep Kumar Joshi, who can't seem to get away from paper leaks?

The Congress on Monday, attacked National Testing Agency (NTA) chairperson P.K. Joshi, saying he has been holding interviews for appointment of VCs (vice-chancellors) and directors of premier educational institutes across the country, despite being a "prime suspect" in the ongoing paper-leak controversy.

Joshi's career trajectory, from a professor at Rani Durgawati College in Jabalpur to key administrative positions, has long raised eyebrows.

An RTI (right to information) inquiry revealed that his appointment to the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSC) in 2006 under the Shivraj Singh government was allegedly based on the recommendation of an RSS leader. Subsequently, Joshi assumed the chairmanship of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission.

Despite the lack of any notable academic achievements or administrative experience, Joshi held influential roles, including during the peak of the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, alleged RTI activist Ajay Dubey.

His tenure coincided with a period of controversy, marked by suspicious deaths of witnesses in the Vyapam investigation and allegations of corruption.