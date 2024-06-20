As NEET row rocks India, a look back at the Vyapam scam

With the country rocked by allegations of irregularities and corruption surrounding two major competitive exams — the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG for medical students and the NET (National Eligibility Test) for research scholars and future college professors, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday compared the situation to the 'Vyapam scam'. Which makes it a good time for a refresher course.

The Vyapam scam, officially known as the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) scam, is one of the largest and most complex corruption scandals to have rocked India in recent years.

The scandal involved a massive admission and recruitment scam that implicated politicians, government officials, and aspiring candidates in Madhya Pradesh. Most notoriously, it will be remembered for a series of mysterious deaths of individuals linked to the scam, either as witnesses or as accused.

Background and origin

The scandal came to light in 2013 when irregularities were discovered in the recruitment process conducted by the MPPEB for various professional courses and government jobs. MPPEB, commonly referred to as Vyapam (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal), is responsible for conducting entrance exams for medical, engineering, and other professional courses, as well as recruitment exams for government positions in Madhya Pradesh.