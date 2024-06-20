PM apparently stopped Ukraine war, but can't stop paper leaks: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the government over the alleged irregularities in NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "psychologically collapsed" post-elections and will struggle to run a government like this.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he also said educational institutions are being captured by the RSS and BJP, and paper leaks will not stop unless that is reversed.

Gandhi said the basic concept of Modi has been demolished by the opposition in the just-concluded elections and had it been a prime minister like Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Manmohan Singh, who believed in humility, the government would have survived.

Noting that there are interesting times ahead, he said Modi's top priority now is to get his Speaker in Parliament and is not bothered about NEET, because of which lakhs of students are suffering.

"It was being said Prime Minister Modi stopped the Ukraine-Russia War and Israel-Gaza war, but he is either not able to stop exam paper leaks or doesn't want to," Gandhi said.