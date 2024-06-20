First NEET, now NET: Who will compensate students and fix responsibility?

Over 81 per cent of the 11.21 lakh registered candidates appeared for the UGC-NET exams on Tuesday, 18 June, in over 317 cities.

On 19 June, the ministry of education tersely informed the public that the examination had been compromised and was being scrapped. Another examination would be held at a future date, it added vaguely.

The candidates had travelled long distances, sometimes several hundred kilometres, and had to arrange to stay in hotels to reach the centres on time and take the examination. With the exams cancelled for no fault of theirs, shouldn’t they be compensated?

This is a question that is gaining ground, especially against the backdrop of the NEET eligibility test for admission in medical colleges being also embroiled in a court case on similar grounds.

Both the examinations are conducted by the National Testing Authority (NTA).