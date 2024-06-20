NEET-UG row: Bihar aspirant confesses to getting leaked paper via uncle

The Patna Police claim to have found the roll numbers and roll codes of the 11 candidates linked with a solver gang.

Later, when the case was transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU), it asked the NTA to provide information on all 11 candidates. After receiving the details, notice was served to these candidates to join the probe.

Earlier, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan accepted that there were 'some irregularities' in 'some places'. He has said that if the senior officials of the NTA are also found guilty in this, then strict action will be taken against them.

“Candidates and parents should be assured. The central government has taken this matter seriously. There is a need for improvement in NTA,” he said.

Observing that students have to work hard while preparing for these examinations, the Supreme Court meanwhile has said that the litigation pertaining to the NEET (UG) 2024 ought not be treated as adversarial.