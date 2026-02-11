Mega all-India strike to disrupt health, electricity, banking, transport and essential services

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a nationwide strike call on Thursday, 12 February, to protest against the 'anti-worker' policies of the government, which may partially affect services like banking, insurance and transport.

Around 30 crore workers across various sectors are expected to participate in the strike and is likely to cause widespread disruptions in electricity, banking, insurance, transport, health and water and gas supply services throughout the country.

The strike has been called by a joint forum of central trade unions as a show of resistance against the central government’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies.” While some bank unions are abstaining due to a recent strike on January 27, others like AIBEA, AIBOA, and BEFI will join the protest.

All India Trade Union Congress general secretary Amarjeet Kaur said all bank unions would not participate as their united front had observed a strike on 27 January. However, some bank unions such as AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI will participate.

Kaur said mining and gas pipeline sectors are also expected to see significant impact. Insurance sector workers are protesting against allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in their industry and the implementation of new labour codes.

Thousands of workers from both private and state transport services, along with 2.7 million power sector employees and engineers, are joining the strike to oppose the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, proposed National Electricity Policy 2026, and push for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

The demands include stopping outsourcing, filling vacancies through direct recruitment, and regularising existing outsourced workers.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has extended full-fledged support to the trade unions' demands, while the joint front of agricultural workers' unions is joining the strike, demanding the restoration of the rural job guarantee scheme MGNREGA and roll back of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025.

Their demands also include the scrapping of four labour codes, withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill, and the 'Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act'.

Labour commissioners across districts have met with union leaders, but the strike is set to proceed as planned. The action is expected to become one of the largest industrial protests in independent India, impacting approximately 600 districts nationwide.

The joint forum includes major trade unions such as INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC.

