US-India trade deal sparks farmer fury, nationwide strike on 12 Feb

It is important to note that while US officials, including agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins and US trade representative Jamieson Greer, have publicly indicated that the deal would significantly benefit American farmers and agribusiness, the Modi government has remained tight-lipped — particularly on its implications for India’s agriculture and dairy sectors.

According to official US statements, the agreement is expected to boost American agricultural exports to India, ensure better prices for US farmers, and channel more capital into rural America.

Farmers’ organisations, however, argue that these gains will come at a direct cost to Indian cultivators. Under the agreement, India has opened its markets to a range of US agricultural and food products, including dried distillers’ grains with solubles (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine, and spirits.

The US had earlier imposed a tariff of 3.3 per cent on Indian imports, which has now been raised to 18 per cent, even as market access for American products has expanded.

Farm leaders warn that increased imports into India — particularly of soybean oil — could have a devastating impact on domestic farmgate prices.

Soybean prices are already significantly below the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,328 per quintal, leaving farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Rajasthan grappling with a deepening crisis.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the government has signed this agreement without any consultation with farmers’ organisations or a credible assessment of its impact on agriculture and rural livelihoods,” Tikait said.

Farmers' unions have also flagged the unequal playing field created by massive subsidies in developed economies.