The story behind the surrender

Violation of sovereignty is defined as an infringement on a nation's territorial integrity or an interference with governmental functions. Arm-twisting is pressurising someone into doing something they are unwilling to do. Surrender comes when one stops resisting and submits to the other side’s authority.

What has happened between the United States of America and Bharat is a model of clarity, and understanding it requires no more than reading the statements put out. In his Executive Order 14329 of 6 August 2025, Donald Trump writes: 'I determined that it was necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent on imports of articles of India, which, at that time, was directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil.'

Now, on 6 February, his executive order tells us: 'Specifically, India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, has represented that it will purchase United States energy products from the United States, and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defense cooperation over the next 10 years.'

Having found that India is now behaving the way America wants, Trump says: 'Accordingly, I have determined to eliminate the additional ad valorem rate of duty imposed on India.'

This additional duty imposed on India was removed for good behaviour, or, to speak more diplomatically, for compliance. However, Trump has warned us, America 'shall monitor whether India resumes directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil' and if this happens, 'I should reimpose the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent on imports of articles of India'.

This is not all. The submitting nation has to do more. The statement put out by Bharat says: 'India intends to purchase $500 billion' of US products over the next five years. That is $100 billion a year. In 2024, it was $40 billion. India has committed to buy more than double the products from the US as it has in the past.