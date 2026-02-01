Police shootings and prolonged trials: the growing crisis of rule of law

The court made the following observations: That people were being shot to please superior officers or to punish individuals without process. The court said this was encroachment into the judicial domain and could not be accepted. On the recording of the statement, and on the investigation, the court noted that the police had not been following the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

The court was concerned about police officers pressuring judges, particularly chief judicial magistrates, to pass specific orders. The judge said the court could not allow Uttar Pradesh to become a police State.

A State that kills people in custody, that maims those in custody, that destroys private property without due process and by overruling the justice system, including the Supreme Court, is apparently not already a police State.

The second report was headlined: 'Cases under Uttarakhand’s conversion law fall in court: 7 years, 5 full trials, all 5 acquittals’. The reference is to the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018, the first of several state laws introduced and legislated by the BJP after the conspiracy theory of ‘love jihad’ began to be circulated.

It criminalises marriage between Muslims and Hindus if one of the partners converts, but says that ‘if any person comes back to his ancestral religion’ then this shall not be deemed conversion, without defining what ‘ancestral religion’ means. Its meaning is that conversions to Hinduism will not be counted as conversion.

Once a complaint of love jihad marriage has been filed, a district magistrate will then conduct an inquiry through the police ‘with regard to real intention, purpose and cause of that proposed religion conversion’.

Those who change their faith without applying to the government ‘in the

prescribed proforma’ and without the consent of the government after the

police inquiry face a year in jail.