Uttarakhand: Devbhoomi losing its holy sheen

Anger over Ankita Bhandari’s murder in 2022 erupted in December 2025 and carried into the new year. The killing of the 19-year-old, who refused sexual favours to a VIP, came to symbolise the collapse of Uttarakhand’s long-held dream.

Formed 25 years ago after sustained agitation, Uttarakhand was meant to fulfil a Gandhian vision of self-governance. Instead, it has been overwhelmed by crass commercialisation and a development model that has eroded agriculture, destroyed homes and frayed the social fabric.

Ankita was murdered by Pulkit Arya, son of BJP minister Vinod Arya and owner of the Vanantra resort where she worked as a receptionist. After Pulkit’s conviction, the staff spoke openly of the resort being a hub of drugs, alcohol and prostitution.

This only served to confirm the public’s worst fears: thousands of resorts and homestays that have mushroomed across the state — many owned by politicians and retired bureaucrats — are hubs of prostitution where young girls are lured and subsequently blackmailed to become sex workers.

Rishita, who was a receptionist at Vanantra, before Ankita joined, said, “I felt they wanted me to get into it (sex work). I was unwilling, and so they abused me with the choicest of gaalis.”

Two months into the job, Rishita and her husband Vivek quit. Instead of paying their salaries, Pulkit charged Vivek with theft. When Vivek went to the cops to file a complaint, he was directed to meet the patwari who handles law and order in the area. Not surprisingly, the patwari sided with Pulkit.