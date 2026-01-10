Uttarakhand: The murder case that refuses to die down

With fresh evidence coming to light in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the BJP’s hope of brushing it under the carpet has been crushed. The 19-year-old receptionist was killed three years ago because she refused to sleep with a VIP. Her mother Soni Devi had named the VIP — the BJP's Uttarakhand organising secretary Ajay Kumar — and demanded his arrest.

In the last week of December 2025, however, actress Urmila Sanawar — who claims to be the wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore — released an audio clip in which Rathore identifies the VIP present at the Vanantra resort on the night Ankita was killed as ‘Gattu’ — Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the BJP’s national general-secretary for Uttarakhand.

Protests demanding Gautam’s arrest and a CBI probe into the murder erupted across the state. Marchers led by the Uttarakhand Mahila Manch and the Insaniyat Manch converged in large numbers outside chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s residence on Sunday, 4 January.

Several Opposition parties rallied together, including the Congress, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, Uttarakhand Swabhiman Morcha (which led the ‘paper chor, gaddi chhod’ campaign against the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak in September 2025), AAP and the Left.

Maintaining that the Opposition was intent on tarnishing the image of its leaders, the BJP held a parallel demonstration on the same day in Dehradun.

On Monday, 5 January, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Naresh Bansal called a presser, probably hoping to reiterate that Pulkit Arya — who managed the resort owned by his father, ex-BJP leader, Vinod Arya — was in jail, along with two of his accomplices. Instead, Bansal ended up being grilled by local journalists who wanted to know why crucial evidence had been destroyed the night of the murder.