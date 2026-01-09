Whither Uttarakhand? From environment to tourism, it's all wrong

In 2020, a Dalit girl was gang-raped and murdered in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. There was considerable delay in filing the FIR. The police hastily cremated her body despite the family's protests. A journalist from Kerala who was coming to investigate the matter was picked up on the way and imprisoned under serious charges.

In 2022, a teenage girl was raped and murdered in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. The police cremated her body overnight. The FIR for the crime, committed on 21 January, was filed on 1 February. Those who raised their voices were intimidated and threatened.

The case of Ankita Bhandari's murder in Uttarakhand in September 2022 is similar, but more serious. It took her father three days to even get an FIR registered. Important evidence was destroyed when a BJP MLA got Ankita's room demolished with a bulldozer. The police did not even allow the mother to see her daughter's face and quickly cremated the body.

This has become a familiar style of policing in BJP-ruled states, especially when the accused are associated with the ruling party. Deliberate delay in filing FIRs, giving powerful individuals/accused the opportunity to destroy evidence, immediate cremation, presenting whatever the police say as the truth, sending minor accused to jail and then proclaiming justice, implicating those who protest in other cases and gathering a crowd of supporters to raise slogans in response.

From the start, it was clear in Ankita's case that she was being pressured to provide 'extra services' to some VIPs at the resort in Rishikesh where she had started work barely 18 days before her murder. The resort belonged to a former BJP minister's son, who is now in jail along with two of his associates. The people of Uttarakhand, Opposition representatives and some journalists have been demanding from the outset that the case be handed over to the CBI to expose the VIPs and the alleged sex trafficking ring associated with them.