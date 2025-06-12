Meghalaya murder: Bustling with guests days ago, eerie silence at Sonam’s childhood home

A month after wedding celebrations lit up the narrow alley of Govind Nagar Kharcha area here, an eerie silence has enveloped the three-storeyed house where Sonam Raghuvanshi grew up — she who is accused of plotting the brutal murder of her husband Raja while honeymooning in Meghalaya.

Sonam (25) is accused of conspiring with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha (20) and hiring three contract killers to bump off her husband in the scenic north-eastern state, over 1,000 km from her hometown Indore, in a carefully planned plot that unfolded just days after the couple's marriage.

All five accused, arrested from different places, are currently in the Meghalaya police's custody and are being grilled.

Local residents said the house where Sonam grew up now remains largely shut following her arrest in a case that has shocked the neighbourhood and drawn nationwide attention and opprobrium.

"Raja Raghuvanshi has been wronged terribly. The way this murder unfolded has tarnished our locality's name," said Vinod Srivastava, a long-time neighbour of Sonam.

"I want all the accused to be given the death sentence so that no one dares to commit such a horrific crime in the future," he told PTI on Thursday, 12 June.