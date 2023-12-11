SC verdict “nothing less than a death sentence”, says Mehbooba, PDP suspends activities for a week

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 was “nothing less than a death sentence", adding that it marked the defeat of the idea of India with which the Muslim-majority state had acceded in 1947.

"Today an unconstitutional and illegal act that took place in the Parliament was declared legal. It is nothing less than a death sentence not only for Jammu and Kashmir but for the idea of India," said Mufti in a five-minute video she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In the wake of the SC decision, the PDP has suspended all its political activities for next one week. "The party president Mehbooba Mufti was scheduled to address various workers conventions as part of her ongoing public outreach programme and many such conventions were scheduled over the next few days.

"Many other political activities were also scheduled by the party. But in order to stand in solidarity with our people at this crucial juncture in the wake of the Supreme Court Of India’s Verdict on the issue of Article 370, we have decided to cancel all our political activities for next one week,” the party's chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said in a statement.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, in concurring judgements today, upheld the validity of the Union government’s August 2019 Constitutional order which abrogated Article 370, taking away the special status accorded to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court also directed that Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood should be restored and elections be held by September 2024.