Mehrauli: Delhi court reserves order on framing charge against Aaftab

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death in the Mehrauli area, and then chopping her body into several pieces.



Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29.



Arguments on charges were also completed on Saturday.



Meanwhile, seeking the release of his daughter's remains to perform last rites, Vikas Walkar had moved an application in the court.