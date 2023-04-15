Shraddha's father moves court for her body parts to perform last rites

It said not providing a chance to perform the last rites would violate the fundamental rights of the deceased under Articles 21 (right to life) and 25 (freedom of free conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion) of the Constitution.



The application referred to a 2009 judgment of the Allahabad High Court, according to which the word 'person' in Article 21 of the Constitution included a dead person in a limited sense and the right to life with dignity should be extended in such a manner that the dead body is given respect, which the person would have deserved, on being alive, subject to the professed tradition, culture and the religion and that the society should not be permitted to show any disrespect to the deceased.



"Right to a decent funeral can also be traced in Article 25 of the Constitution of India which provides for freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion subject to public order, morality and health and to the other fundamental rights ," the application said.