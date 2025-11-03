Mehul Choksi challenges Belgian court’s nod for his extradition to India

Fugitive Indian jeweller Mehul Choksi has moved the apex court of Belgium, challenging a ruling by the Antwerp Court of Appeal that upheld India’s request for his extradition in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, officials confirmed on Monday.

According to Belgian prosecutors, Choksi lodged an appeal before the Court of Cassation — Belgium’s highest judicial authority — on 30 October, seeking to overturn the 17 October order of the appellate court, which had declared India’s extradition request “enforceable”.

“This appeal is strictly limited to legal merits and will be judged by the Court of Cassation. During this procedure, the execution of the extradition is suspended,” Ken Witpas, public prosecutor at the Antwerp Court of Appeal, told PTI in a written response.

The appeal effectively halts Choksi’s transfer to India until the Supreme Court completes its legal review. The Court of Cassation examines whether the appellate court correctly interpreted and applied the law, rather than re-examining the factual basis of the case.

On 17 October, a four-member indictment chamber of the Antwerp Court of Appeal had upheld an earlier order by the pre-trial chamber of the Antwerp District Court’s Turnhout Division, dated 29 November 2024, finding that India’s arrest warrants — issued by a Mumbai special court in May 2018 and June 2021 — were valid and enforceable.

The appellate judges concluded that Choksi, who is wanted in India for one of the country’s largest banking frauds, faced “no risk” of being denied a fair trial or subjected to inhumane or degrading treatment if extradited.