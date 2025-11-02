Amit Shah’s festive season gift to fugitives from justice

It must be music to the ears of those resisting return to India to face investigation or prosecution or both. And ironically, their escape route may have been paved by Union home minister Amit Shah himself.

On 16 October, while addressing a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) conference on ‘Extradition of Fugitives’, Shah reportedly pointed out that India’s new penal code, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), provides for ‘trial in absentia’. (Sections 355 and 356 of the BNSS do provide for ‘trial in absentia’ under specific conditions.)

In the words of a Press Information Bureau release: ‘Shri Shah explained that if a person is declared a fugitive, the court can proceed with the trial even in their absence, by appointing a lawyer to represent them… He emphasised that the provision of Trial in Absentia available under the BHSS should be used to the fullest extent, and trials of fugitives should proceed even in their absence (emphases added)’.

If Shah’s stated position can be interpreted as the Indian government’s new policy, this would, arguably, obviate the need for alleged economic offenders holed up in Britain and Belgium to be dragged to India for trial. Indeed, now that the relevant sections of the BNSS have been brought to the fugitives’ notice, and Shah has endorsed its ‘fullest use’, their lawyers can be expected to pounce on the godsend and make judges in the UK and Belgium aware of the developments. So far, no defendant facing extradition to India has cited Shah’s pronouncements in their legal arguments.

The reality is few cases may ever reach the trial stage — as of September 2024, more than 6,900 corruption cases being handled by the CBI were pending trial. The Bureau closed a record 174 cases in 2024 for lack of evidence.