Nirav Modi seeks to reopen extradition trial in UK over interrogation concerns
Indian authorities have emphasised that Modi will be tried under existing laws and no additional charges will be levelled post-extradition
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi is set to appear before a London court on 23 November, seeking to reopen his extradition trial to India on the grounds that he may face questioning by Indian investigative agencies if returned — a claim Indian authorities are expected to counter with formal assurances.
Despite having exhausted all legal avenues, including an appeal to the UK Supreme Court, Modi has approached the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in a last-ditch attempt to halt his extradition. Sources familiar with the development said the petition cites fears of custodial interrogation and possible mistreatment by Indian agencies.
However, Indian officials maintain that no further interrogation is required. “We have already filed chargesheets. The investigation is nearly complete. He is needed only to face trial under Indian law,” said an official with direct knowledge of the case. If required, India is prepared to reiterate previous assurances that Modi will not be subjected to questioning upon his return.
All investigating bodies — including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) — are reportedly aligned in the view that Modi’s interrogation is no longer necessary.
India has also assured the UK that, if extradited, Modi will be housed in Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, a facility that meets international standards in terms of safety, medical care, and protection from overcrowding or mistreatment.
The 54-year-old, once a high-profile jeweller whose brand attracted global celebrities, is accused of orchestrating a Rs 6,498 crore fraud through fraudulent Letters of Undertaking issued by Punjab National Bank (PNB).
He is currently facing three sets of criminal proceedings in India:
The CBI case involving the PNB banking fraud
The ED case related to money laundering of the fraud’s proceeds
Charges related to tampering with evidence and witnesses in the CBI investigation
Modi was arrested in London on 19 March 2019 on an extradition warrant, and in April 2021, the then UK home secretary Priti Patel approved his extradition to India.
He has remained in custody in the UK for nearly six years and has had multiple bail applications rejected owing to his high flight risk.
Indian authorities have emphasised that Modi will be tried strictly under existing laws and that no additional charges will be levelled post-extradition — a key point in satisfying UK legal standards for fair trial assurances.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines