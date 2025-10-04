Nirav Modi seeks to reopen extradition trial in UK over interrogation concerns

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi is set to appear before a London court on 23 November, seeking to reopen his extradition trial to India on the grounds that he may face questioning by Indian investigative agencies if returned — a claim Indian authorities are expected to counter with formal assurances.

Despite having exhausted all legal avenues, including an appeal to the UK Supreme Court, Modi has approached the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in a last-ditch attempt to halt his extradition. Sources familiar with the development said the petition cites fears of custodial interrogation and possible mistreatment by Indian agencies.

However, Indian officials maintain that no further interrogation is required. “We have already filed chargesheets. The investigation is nearly complete. He is needed only to face trial under Indian law,” said an official with direct knowledge of the case. If required, India is prepared to reiterate previous assurances that Modi will not be subjected to questioning upon his return.

All investigating bodies — including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) — are reportedly aligned in the view that Modi’s interrogation is no longer necessary.

India has also assured the UK that, if extradited, Modi will be housed in Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, a facility that meets international standards in terms of safety, medical care, and protection from overcrowding or mistreatment.