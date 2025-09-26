PNB case: Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law pardoned by CBI court, to turn approver

A special CBI court has granted pardon to Maiank Mehta, brother-in-law of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, in the sprawling Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, marking him as an approver in the investigation. The court’s order, issued on 22 September, requires Mehta to make a “full and true disclosure of the whole of the circumstances within knowledge relative to offence and every other person concerned”.

Mehta, a British citizen and longtime resident of Hong Kong, is implicated under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), and 409 (criminal breach of trust), in addition to charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He had already obtained pardons in corresponding money laundering cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which are tied to the same predicate offences.

Mehta argued that he had voluntarily returned to India in September 2021 to cooperate. His counsel, senior advocate Amit Desai, told the court that Mehta has already assisted in multiple aspects of the prosecution’s case.

The public prosecutor did not oppose the plea, acknowledging that pardons were permitted in related PMLA cases. The court directed that steps be taken to ensure Mehta’s presence in India for further proceedings, ordering “the prosecution shall take necessary steps to facilitate the approach of the accused… to take part in the proceeding as soon as may be”.