Meitei, Kuki, Naga MLAs of Manipur to hold peace talks in Delhi on Tuesday

For the first time since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur last year, a number of MLAs of Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities are set to hold a joint meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday under the supervision of the home ministry, officials said.

Three Naga MLAs will attend the meeting in the national capital, while the exact number of Meitei and Kuki legislators to participate is not yet clear, they said.

"The talks are part of the Centre's efforts to facilitate a dialogue between the warring communities and seek a solution to the crisis," an official told PTI.