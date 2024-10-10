Manipur: No govt benefits for residents of unrecognised villages

The Manipur Cabinet on Thursday, 10 October, decided that people living in unrecognised villages in the state can no longer receive government schemes such as MGNREGA, a senior minister said.

The decision came two days after chief minister N. Biren Singh said that several officials had given recognition to hill villages for the benefit of their community, without obtaining approval from the state government.

He had also said that residents of such villages would not get government facilities.

"Only the villages recognised by the government will be given government schemes. This will include MGNREGA. These (benefits) will not be given to the people living in unrecognised villages,” health minister Sapam Ranjan told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

One just cannot set up a village, give it a name and avail benefits of those schemes, said Ranjan, also the government spokesperson.