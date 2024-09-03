Indifference to Manipur's suffering, history will remember: Congress MP

Asking the Centre to take full responsibility of what has happened in Manipur, Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam on Tuesday, 3 September accused the government of being "complicit" in the crisis and likened its response to the laughter Draupadi faced when she was being insulted in the epic Mahabharat.

The Inner Manipur MP said despite the crisis, prime minister Narendra Modi thinks he does not need to go there, which shows the "seriousness and indifference" to the suffering of the state.

"It is insulting... It is like Draupadi's vastraharan, people were laughing as she was crying out. So, Manipur is crying out, for the insult, for the pain, and this not visiting amounts to that laughter. This amounts to insult and then you keep asking us to prove loyalty to the country. The suffering people are Indian citizens, these are not foreigners. Why shouldn't he (PM) visit?" Akoijam, an associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, asked.

Reacting to Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh's remarks that the BJP's loss in both Lok Sabha seats from Manipur was a reflection on his popularity, and not because his party was any less popular, the Congress MP told PTI, "He (CM N Biren Singh) is trying to save his masters, nothing else. He protects (Narendra) Modi ji and Amit Shah ji despite the fact that it is the government of India which is failing to maintain law and order."