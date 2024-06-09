Meitei, tribal organisations blame each other for fresh violence in Manipur

After the fresh violence in Manipur’s Jiribam district, Meitei and tribal organisations on Saturday, 8 June, accused each other of triggering the ethnic hostilities.

Amidst serious tension in the Jiribam district since Thursday night over 100 houses of both Meitei and tribal communities have been burnt in a large number of villagers, while one person has also been killed.

The district administration has imposed a curfew in Jiribam and adjoining Tamenglong districts for an indefinite period after protests erupted over the killing of 59-year-old Soibam Saratkumar Singh in Jiribam on Thursday.

Officials in Imphal said that Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey met chief minister N. Biren Singh at the Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday and took stock of the prevailing situation in Jiribam district, and urged the CM to take all possible steps to bring the situation under control.

The governor also asked CM Singh to provide essential commodities to the flood-affected people in Imphal's relief camps.

Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of the Meitei community, on Saturday accused the Kuki community and militants of “triggering” the violence.