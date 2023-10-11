Mental health situation worsens in restive Manipur, say experts

While global data shows that 13 per cent of people experience mental health problems, which shot up five times following the Covid-19 pandemic, for the restive state of Manipur, the ongoing violence has further worsened the situation to one in every eight individuals, said an expert on Tuesday.

Head of the department of psychiatry at the government-run Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), RK Lenin Singh said no one can be considered healthy without robust mental health, as physical health must go in tandem with sound mental health.

“One in every eight persons in Manipur is deemed to be experiencing mental health issues owing to the current ethnic turmoil,” he said while addressing a discussion at RIMS on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, whose theme this year was, ‘Mental Health is a Universal Human Right'.

He also lamented that there is social stigma attached to mental health issues.

The problem is compounded when most people normally do not realise that they have mental health problems and do not know where to seek remedy, Singh pointed out.