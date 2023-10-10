Manipur: No healing, no rest, no hope

Sectarian violence in Manipur, a north-eastern state in India, has claimed over 175 lives and injured more than 1,000 since a conflict between the majority Meiteis and minority Kuki tribes began in May. Thousands have been displaced as well.

The mostly Hindu Meiteis live in Manipur's more prosperous Imphal Valley, while the Kukis, many of them Christian or following older tribal practices, live mostly in the surrounding hills.

The initial clashes were triggered by the Meiteis' demand to be granted scheduled tribe (ST) status, which would give them rights to the land within the hill regions which are allocated for use by the ST peoples, as well as reservation in education and employment — affirmative actions shared by by the Kuki communities with other tribes in the region, including the Nagas.

The government has rushed tens of thousands of additional security forces to Manipur, but sporadic violence continues.