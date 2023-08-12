International Youth Day: Manipur's students get an education in war to protect their lands

While the rest of the world celebrates International Youth Day, observed annually on August 12, the youth of Manipur are picking up arms and undergoing physical and weapons training in order to "defend and protect their land".

Yes, Kuki-Zo youth—many of them minors—have taken up arms to protect their villages from external threats, including the Meiteis from the Valley.

A News The Truth video report dated 7 August shows a group of young children at what appears to be a weapons training camp in Churachandpur.

"Of course, everybody is scared of dying but we need to be courageous and we need to be strong [for our state]," says a young boy, visibly a minor.

"I'm absolutely not happy about this [training]. But we are doing this to save our land—there is no future without our land," says another.

"Right now my land needs me," echoes another young boy as they continue marching, running, and preparing for combat.