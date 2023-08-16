Mercedes accident: People in Goa stage candlelight march seeking justice

Hundreds of people staged candlelight march in Old Goa on Tuesday seeking justice for the persons killed in the 'Mercedes accident' that took place in Banastari on August 6.

The people gathered alleged that the police department has failed to conduct proper investigation into the case.

On August 6, three persons were killed and three others sustained critical injuries after a speeding Mercedes rammed into three cars and two two-wheelers while heading towards Panaji on the Banastari bridge in Ponda taluka, around 17 km from here.

After the accident, the people present at the site told reporters that a woman was driving the car. However, the police have arrested a male.