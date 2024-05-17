Mercury breaches 45 degrees mark in UP, IMD issues orange alert in few states

For the first time this season, the maximum temperature in the state crossed the 45-degree Celsius mark.

Kanpur was the hottest at 45.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 17 May, while the temperature in Agra and Bundelkhand region remained between 43-45 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan may witness ‘severe heatwave conditions’ this weekend. An orange alert has been issued for the states.

An IMD official said the sultry conditions may prevail in northwest India over the next five days.

The official said that from 18 May onwards, a fresh heatwave spell will also commence over east and central India.

Due to favourable synoptic conditions and the increasing speed of hot Westerly Winds, there is a possibility of a gradual increase of 1-3 degrees Celsius in the temperature of the state during the next 3-4 days, due to which heatwave is likely to start from Friday and continue during the next fortnight of May.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow on Friday will be around 43 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. The day temperature in the state capital soared to 42.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, said Mohd Danish, Lucknow Meteorological (MeT) office in charge.