Mercury likely to touch 44°C in Delhi; air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi woke to a relatively milder morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.2°C—2.4 degrees below the seasonal average — offering a brief respite before the day’s anticipated heat intensifies.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, but the calm is unlikely to last. By evening, isolated parts of the capital could experience heatwave-like conditions, prompting an orange alert from the weather office. The maximum temperature is forecast to soar to around 44°C, underscoring the return of intense summer heat across the region.

Humidity levels stood at 43 per cent at 8:30 am, adding a layer of discomfort to the rising temperatures as the day progresses.