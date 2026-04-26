Mercury likely to touch 44°C in Delhi; air quality remains ‘poor’
Data from Central Pollution Control Board shows Air Quality Index at 223 at 9 am, placing it firmly in the ‘poor’ category
Delhi woke to a relatively milder morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.2°C—2.4 degrees below the seasonal average — offering a brief respite before the day’s anticipated heat intensifies.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, but the calm is unlikely to last. By evening, isolated parts of the capital could experience heatwave-like conditions, prompting an orange alert from the weather office. The maximum temperature is forecast to soar to around 44°C, underscoring the return of intense summer heat across the region.
Humidity levels stood at 43 per cent at 8:30 am, adding a layer of discomfort to the rising temperatures as the day progresses.
Meanwhile, the city’s air quality continued to be a concern. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 223 at 9 am, placing it firmly in the ‘poor’ category. At this level, prolonged exposure may pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups.
As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is classified as ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.
With searing temperatures and deteriorating air quality converging, residents are likely to face a challenging day ahead, as the capital navigates the dual burden of heat and pollution.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines