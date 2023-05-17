Met Museum: 15 of 77 stolen Indian artefacts returned to India

An investigative report published by the Indian Express revealed that New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art—affectionately known worldwide as 'The Met'—had in its collection at least 77 Indian artefacts linked to jailed smuggler Subhash Kapoor. The museum has said that 15 of those artefacts have now been returned to India.

On March 15, the Indian Express published a report on 486 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) antiquities missing from India since 1947. The report was published in association with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and the UK-based Finance Uncovered.

'Since Independence, only 486 antiquities have been reported as missing from the 3,696 monuments protected and maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), including 139 from Madhya Pradesh, 95 from Rajasthan and 86 from Uttar Pradesh, according to records accessed by The Indian Express under the Right To Information (RTI) Act,' the report said.

'While these are still missing, the RTI records also show that 305 antiquities have been brought back to India from abroad since 1976, including 292 since 2014. However, as the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Transport, Tourism and Culture points out, these numbers may just be "the tip of the iceberg",' the Indian Express report added.

The Met Museum's director Max Hollein issued a statement earlier this month that “last month, in light of new provenance information, we returned 15 works to India, including the Celestial Dancer, a sculpture that enraptured visitors for decades".

On March 30, the Met issued a statement saying it would “transfer 15 sculptures for return to the government of India, after having learned that the works were illegally removed from India”. It said that all of the works were sold at one point by Subhash Kapoor, a dealer currently serving a prison sentence in India.

Of the 15 items listed in the search warrant, 10 were flagged in the Indian Express report published on March 15. They include the Celestial Dancer, a 1st century BCE yakshi terracotta from West Bengal; a bronze sculpture of the god Revanta Returning from the Hunt (10th century CE); and a 15th century parikara (backplate).