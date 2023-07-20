Meta rolls out WhatsApp on Wear OS smartwatches

Meta (formerly Facebook) on Wednesday announced that WhatsApp is now available on Google Wear OS smartwatches, that was first teased at Google I/O conference.

Meta CEO and Founder Zuckerberg announced the first WhatsApp smartwatch app is now available on Wear OS, starting from Wednesday.

Now Wear OS users can start new conversations, reply to messages, and take calls from their wrist.

Available on watches that run Wear OS 3, users will no longer need their phone with them to stay connected, and can respond to friends and family using their voice, emojis, quick replies or text.