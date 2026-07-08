Meta deletes 1.6 lakh India accounts amid child abuse probe

Days after the Centre issued it a notice over alleged child sexual abuse material in paid Instagram advertisements, Meta on Tuesday set out its efforts to tackle child exploitation across its platforms, saying it had removed 1.6 lakh accounts in India in the past six months for posting suspicious links linked to exploitative activity.

In a blog post published on Tuesday, the company said child exploitation was a “horrific crime” and stressed that it works aggressively to combat such abuse both on and off its platforms. It said its enforcement systems combine artificial intelligence tools, advertiser monitoring, blocking of violative links and intelligence-sharing across the wider technology industry.

Meta said it was aware of recent reports about Instagram advertisements in India that violated its policies on child exploitation and acknowledged the seriousness of the issue. The company said it did not want such content on its platforms and was committed to improving its systems to prevent and remove it.

The social media company, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, rejected suggestions that it deliberately targets advertisements featuring children at users with inappropriate interests. On the contrary, it said, it uses technology to identify accounts showing potentially suspicious behaviour related to children and removed more than four million such accounts globally last year.

It also said its newer AI-powered enforcement systems now cover languages spoken by 98 per cent of people online. According to the company, it removed more than 36 million pieces of child exploitation content worldwide last year, in addition to taking action against suspicious accounts.

In India, Meta said its automated systems had led to the removal of 1,60,000 accounts over the past six months after detecting suspicious off-platform links combined with other signals associated with exploitative activity. It added that before the recent cases were brought to its attention, its enforcement systems had already identified and disabled some of the advertisements and accounts involved. A subsequent internal investigation, it said, led to additional ads being removed, accounts being disabled and URLs linked to policy-violating content being blocked.

The statement comes against the backdrop of mounting regulatory pressure in India. Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a notice to Meta over child sexual exploitative and abuse material in paid advertisements on Instagram. The ministry directed the company to disable all advertisements and content promoting or facilitating access to such material and sought a detailed explanation within seven days.