Meta took down over 27 mn pieces of bad content in India in March

For Instagram, the company received 1,150 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and it responded to 100 per cent of those 1,150 reports.



Of these reports, Meta provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 556 cases.



"Of the other 594 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 20 reports in total," the company informed.



"The report describes our efforts to remove harmful content from Facebook and Instagram and demonstrate our continued commitment to making Facebook and Instagram safe and inclusive," said the company.



"We use a combination of Artificial Intelligence, reports from our community and review by our teams to identify and review content against our policies," it added.