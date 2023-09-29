MHA asks Manipur to gather biometrics of 'illegal migrants' by March 2024

The Union home ministry (MHA) has asked the Manipur government to complete the process of capturing biographic and biometric details of illegal migrants, mostly Myanmar nationals, in the state by March next year, officials said in Imphal on Friday.

An official of Manipur's home department said the state government has already begun the biometric process for the Myanmarese staying in Manipur, though the state government has recently requested the MHA to extend the time by a year.

In a letter to Manipur chief secretary Vineet Joshi, MHA director (foreigners) Surender Kumar said the ministry has considered the request of the Manipur government. “…. it has been decided to extend the time period till March 31, 2024. Accordingly, the state government of Manipur is requested to take appropriate necessary action to complete the exercise within the revised time period,” said the MHA letter, accessed by IANS.