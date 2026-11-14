Microsoft outage disrupts global services, prompts calls for scrutiny

Microsoft 365 disruption affects businesses, government offices, airlines and diplomatic missions across several countries.

Microsoft links the failure to network changes and says it found no evidence of a cyberattack.

Experts call for independent scrutiny, clearer communication and stronger backup arrangements.

A prolonged Microsoft 365 outage disrupted communications across countries and industries, prompting calls for independent scrutiny and stronger contingency planning as businesses and public institutions struggled to access essential digital services.

The disruption began on Thursday evening and continued into Friday, affecting Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other services. Microsoft attributed the incident to a technical issue involving an earlier network capacity upgrade and a subsequent network change, saying it found no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious activity.

The company reported improving service availability and email delivery during recovery. It apologised and said it was reviewing the failure and measures to prevent a recurrence.

The effects extended across schools, government offices, financial institutions, transport operators and diplomatic missions, The Telegraph Online reported.

In India, IndiGo and Akasa Air warned of problems with email support, while Air India said flight operations remained unaffected. Japan’s government experienced email disruption, and financial firms in Hong Kong faced difficulties accessing communications. Euronext, Aviva and VIA Rail Canada also reported operational communication problems.

OpenAI and Anthropic reported difficulties involving Microsoft-connected tools. Consular officials described interrupted correspondence, while businesses and event organisers faced delays coordinating work, according to the newspaper.

The breadth of the disruption has sharpened questions about accountability.