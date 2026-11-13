Microsoft outage disrupts IndiGo, Akasa email support; Air India reroutes messages
Airlines advise passengers to use alternative support channels amid global disruption
IndiGo and Akasa Air warned that a global Microsoft outage was disrupting email support, with some passenger messages potentially not reaching them
Air India said its flights and communication channels remained unaffected after it temporarily rerouted emails
Separately, SpiceJet cancelled four Dubai flights after Dnata suspended check-in services over unpaid dues, according to the supplied report
Indian airlines issued passenger advisories on Friday as a global Microsoft service disruption affected customer email support, prompting IndiGo and Akasa Air to direct travellers to alternative channels for urgent assistance.
Air India said its flight operations and communication services remained unaffected, adding that it had temporarily rerouted emails to maintain delivery.
IndiGo warned that the outage was affecting its email support services and that some messages might not reach the airline.
In an advisory posted on X, the carrier said its other customer support channels remained available. Passengers requiring urgent help were asked to use its 6E Skai service through the IndiGo website or mobile application.
Akasa Air reported similar difficulties, saying its email support was experiencing delays and that it might be unable to receive passenger emails.
The airline advised customers needing immediate assistance to contact its round-the-clock Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131 or use its social media channels.
The advisories mean passengers seeking time-sensitive assistance through email could face delays or uncertainty over whether their messages have been received. Both airlines directed customers towards channels they said remained operational.
Air India, meanwhile, said it was closely monitoring the Microsoft outage but had experienced no disruption to flights or customer communication channels.
The airline said it had introduced temporary email rerouting to ensure messages continued to reach its teams. It added that responses were being provided within its usual 24-hour timeframe.
Its voice support, AI services, social media channels and passenger notifications were all functioning normally, Air India said.
The airline statements described differing effects on customer support: IndiGo and Akasa reported email difficulties, while Air India said its temporary arrangements had preserved normal communication. The supplied advisories did not attribute any flight cancellations to the Microsoft disruption.
Separately, SpiceJet cancelled four flights from Dubai after ground handler Dnata suspended check-in services on Thursday over unpaid dues.
According to an NDTV Profit report cited in the supplied account, only two SpiceJet flights were permitted to depart from the airport. The report put the airline’s outstanding dues to Dnata at more than 14 million UAE dirhams.
The SpiceJet cancellations concerned a payment dispute with its ground handler and were separate from the Microsoft-related email disruption.
With IANS inputs