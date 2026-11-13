Microsoft outage disrupts IndiGo, Akasa email support; Air India reroutes messages

IndiGo and Akasa Air warned that a global Microsoft outage was disrupting email support, with some passenger messages potentially not reaching them

Air India said its flights and communication channels remained unaffected after it temporarily rerouted emails

Separately, SpiceJet cancelled four Dubai flights after Dnata suspended check-in services over unpaid dues, according to the supplied report

Indian airlines issued passenger advisories on Friday as a global Microsoft service disruption affected customer email support, prompting IndiGo and Akasa Air to direct travellers to alternative channels for urgent assistance.

Air India said its flight operations and communication services remained unaffected, adding that it had temporarily rerouted emails to maintain delivery.

IndiGo warned that the outage was affecting its email support services and that some messages might not reach the airline.

In an advisory posted on X, the carrier said its other customer support channels remained available. Passengers requiring urgent help were asked to use its 6E Skai service through the IndiGo website or mobile application.

Akasa Air reported similar difficulties, saying its email support was experiencing delays and that it might be unable to receive passenger emails.

The airline advised customers needing immediate assistance to contact its round-the-clock Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131 or use its social media channels.