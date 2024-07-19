Global Microsoft outage disrupts airlines, banks, businesses

Millions of Windows 10 users worldwide are experiencing severe disruptions due to a critical 'blue screen of death' (BSOD) error caused by a recent CrowdStrike update.

The global outage is affecting various sectors, including airlines, banking and essential services, leading to significant operational issues for businesses and other organisations worldwide.

The BSOD errors — also known as STOP code or black screen — are forcing Windows systems to shut down or restart unexpectedly. Users are encountering error messages such as 'Your PC ran into a problem and needs to restart' and 'Windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer'.

These errors have led to widespread frustration as users lose unsaved data and critical time.

According to the Times of India, Microsoft confirmed that the error is linked to a recent CrowdStrike update, which has caused systems to get stuck on the recovery screen.

Falcon Sensor, an agent developed by CrowdStrike, is designed to protect systems by blocking attacks and recording real-time activity to quickly identify threats. Ironically, it now seems to be the source of a huge problem itself.

CrowdStrike acknowledged the problem, stating they are “aware of reports of crashes on Windows hosts related to the Falcon Sensor” and that their engineering teams are working to resolve the issue.