Microsoft struggles to restore Outlook, Teams and Copilot as global outage drags on

A global Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and Copilot, with Downdetector recording problems across 74 countries

Microsoft linked the disruption to servers unexpectedly going offline, placing additional pressure on its remaining infrastructure

Recovery efforts suffered setbacks, with the company warning that restarted systems could become unresponsive again as users reconnected

Microsoft was struggling to restore access to its workplace services on Friday after a global outage disrupted email, collaboration tools and artificial intelligence applications for hours, affecting businesses, government agencies and other organisations.

The disruption began on Thursday and continued into Friday morning, with users reporting difficulties accessing Outlook, Teams and Microsoft’s Copilot AI service. Efforts to stabilise the systems produced some improvement, but Microsoft subsequently acknowledged that changes intended to restore reliable access had failed to deliver the expected results.

The company said it was exploring alternative measures to increase available capacity and address persistent imbalances in the way traffic was being handled across its infrastructure.

The prolonged disruption affected much of the US working day on Thursday, while problems were also reported in the UAE, the UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. Microsoft warned that customers in any region could potentially experience difficulties.

According to outage-monitoring website Downdetector, reports spread to 74 countries within about an hour. Outlook-related complaints peaked at nearly 140,000 globally around 18:00 GMT on Thursday, more than 2,000 times the usual level.

Although reports subsequently declined, thousands continued to flag problems. Downdetector figures reflect reports submitted to the monitoring platform rather than a confirmed count of everyone affected.

Outlook users experienced problems opening mailboxes and sending or receiving messages. Microsoft initially investigated connectivity failures affecting Exchange Online, the service that supports email and calendar functions for many organisations, before confirming a broader impact across Microsoft 365.