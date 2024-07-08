Migratory birds, crows among suspected in spread of bird flu to Kerala farms

Migratory birds and crows from the forests in Kerala are suspected to be the carriers of the avian influenza virus, causing its spread to domestic duck and poultry farms in the state, according to a study by a government-appointed panel of experts.

The panel submitted its report to state animal husbandry minister J Chinchurani on Monday, 8 July.

The team was appointed in view of rising cases of bird flu in the state, particularly in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, causing heavy losses to duck and poultry farmers.

The minister said that the government will carefully review the report's recommendations and take appropriate action. The expert team included specialists from the Animal Husbandry Department and scientists from the Veterinary University.

"The team found that the disease may have spread through the movement of birds from one place to another. These birds were likely infected by migratory birds and also spread the disease through their sale," a government release, quoting the study, said.

The remains of birds that died of bird flu, as well as their feed and droppings, were not scientifically disposed of, leading to the spread of the disease to other birds, it said.