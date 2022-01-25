Minimum temperature drops in Delhi to 6.2 deg C, shallow fog in city

The national capital shivered on Tuesday under harsh winter conditions as the minimum temperature dropped to 6.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Delhi had experienced cold day conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 14.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average, and minimum at eight degrees Celsius.

A shallow fog enveloped the city on Tuesday and people largely stayed indoors or many in streets huddled around bonfires to stay warm.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, whose reading is considered the official marker for the city, stood at 6.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The minimum temperature at Narela was recorded at 5.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.