Minister stunned by Marathwada's worst rainfall in 'more than 50 years'

The Marathwada region of Maharashtra is experiencing its heaviest rainfall in over 50 years, causing severe damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and leading to the deaths of at least eight people.

The torrential rains, which began on 20 September, have not only triggered widespread flooding but also wiped out crops, damaged homes, and stranded thousands of people across the region.

State disaster management minister Girish Mahajan expressed shock at the scale of the disaster, saying the area had never seen such intense rainfall in the last five to six decades.

The rainfall has led to a major crisis across the region, with Dharashiv district being one of the worst affected. Over 750 homes have been damaged, and crops spread across more than 33,000 hectares destroyed, according to officials. The region has been battling floodwaters, which have submerged several villages and washed away fertile topsoil, making it difficult for farmers to recover in the near future.

The incessant rainfall has caused immense damage to both rural and urban areas in Marathwada. The state cabinet, led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, held an emergency meeting in Mumbai to assess the extent of the damage. During the meeting, Fadnavis reassured the public that the government was actively working on providing immediate relief to those affected, especially farmers who have lost crops and livestock.