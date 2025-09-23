Minister stunned by Marathwada's worst rainfall in 'more than 50 years'
Marathwada has so far reported 8 deaths, widespread flooding, and extensive crop damage, as rescue efforts continue
The Marathwada region of Maharashtra is experiencing its heaviest rainfall in over 50 years, causing severe damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and leading to the deaths of at least eight people.
The torrential rains, which began on 20 September, have not only triggered widespread flooding but also wiped out crops, damaged homes, and stranded thousands of people across the region.
State disaster management minister Girish Mahajan expressed shock at the scale of the disaster, saying the area had never seen such intense rainfall in the last five to six decades.
The rainfall has led to a major crisis across the region, with Dharashiv district being one of the worst affected. Over 750 homes have been damaged, and crops spread across more than 33,000 hectares destroyed, according to officials. The region has been battling floodwaters, which have submerged several villages and washed away fertile topsoil, making it difficult for farmers to recover in the near future.
The incessant rainfall has caused immense damage to both rural and urban areas in Marathwada. The state cabinet, led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, held an emergency meeting in Mumbai to assess the extent of the damage. During the meeting, Fadnavis reassured the public that the government was actively working on providing immediate relief to those affected, especially farmers who have lost crops and livestock.
The heavy rains have caused significant destruction in key districts like Dharashiv, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, and Jalna. In Dharashiv, authorities have had to deploy helicopters and boats to rescue stranded villagers. Over 159 villages in the district have been affected, and 186 livestock have been lost due to flooding.
The damage to infrastructure is equally severe: roads, bridges, and schools have been destroyed, further complicating the rescue efforts. Three bridges were damaged in Beed and Jalna, while a road and two schools in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have also suffered significant damage.
Heavy flooding has also resulted in the collapse of five small dams in the region. These dams were unable to withstand the continuous inflow of water caused by the unprecedented rainfall, leading to dangerous situations in areas already affected by rising river levels. According to the revenue officials, five small dams were damaged in Marathwada, exacerbating the already critical situation.
As of now, eight people have died from lightning strikes, drowning, and other flood-related incidents. The fatalities include three deaths in Latur, two in Beed, and one each in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, and Dharashiv.
In Dharashiv, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed for rescue operations. Over 27 individuals have been rescued, and more than 200 have been relocated to safer areas. The state government has been monitoring the situation closely, and Mahajan is on the ground overseeing the rescue and relief operations. According to officials, the administration is now requesting additional helicopters to expedite the process in the worst affected areas.
Relief efforts have been further complicated by the damage to infrastructure. In flood-hit areas, roads have been washed away and bridges have collapsed, making it difficult for emergency teams to reach the stranded. The situation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where several villages have been cut off from the rest of the state, remains particularly dire.
The devastation of agricultural land in Marathwada has been another major concern. Minister Dattatray Bharne revealed that the region's agricultural losses are 'staggering', with over 63.51 lakh acres of land affected by floods. The damage includes not only the loss of standing crops but also destruction of the fertile upper layer of soil, which will make future cultivation very difficult. Many farmers have reported that their fields have been completely submerged, and the land is no longer suitable for sowing in the coming season.
This long-term damage is expected to have a lasting impact on agriculture in the region, affecting not only food security but also the livelihoods of thousands of families.
In Dharashiv alone, crops on over 33,010 hectares of land have been destroyed. The district administration has already begun conducting crop loss surveys to assess the full extent of the damage. A preliminary report has indicated that 766 homes have been partially damaged, and five huts were completely destroyed by the flooding. Authorities are also working to provide immediate relief to affected farmers, with funds being allocated for aid distribution.
Fadnavis assured the public that the government was prioritising the safety and well-being of affected communities. He confirmed that Rs 2,215 crore had been allocated to the region for immediate relief efforts, with Rs 1,800 crore being transferred to district administrations for disbursal. According to Fadnavis, 31.64 lakh farmers have already received aid, with the remainder expected to receive assistance within the next 8 to 10 days.
The Central government has also pledged support. As rainfall continues in the region, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation, and further assistance is expected to be provided to the victims.
Marathwada has already seen a 28.5 per cent increase in rainfall compared to the average for the season, with the region recording a total of 823.8 mm of rain this year. Dharashiv, in particular, has received 148.8 per cent of its average rainfall, with 833.5 mm recorded as of Tuesday morning.
Authorities are preparing for the possibility of more rain in the coming days, and the situation remains precarious.
With agency inputs
